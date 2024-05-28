Exploring Atezolizumab Combination Therapy for NSCLC: J-TAIL-2 Study

The following is a summary of “J-TAIL-2: A prospective observational study of atezolizumab (atezo) combination therapy in patients (pts) with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in Japan,” published in 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting under the issue of Oncology by Watanabe et al.

IMpower trials (130, 132, 150) approved atezolizumab combination therapies for first-line NSCLC.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the real-world effectiveness and safety of three atezolizumab combination therapies for Japanese patients with NSCLC, given the limited data from J-TAIL-2 (NCT04501497).

They enrolled Japanese patients aged 20 or older with unresectable advanced or recurrent NSCLC who were set to undergo atezolizumab combination therapy as part of clinical practice. Patients received atezolizumab + CnP, atezolizumab + PP, or atezolizumab + bev + CP. The main focus was the 12-month OS rate, with secondary focuses on OS and safety. The IMower-like groups. Patients aged 70+ had baseline geriatric assessments (G8) to assess health status.

The results showed that from Aug 21, 2020, to data cut-off (Feb 3, 2023), 814 patients were enrolled at 150 sites (atezo + CnP, n=217; atezo + PP, n=211; atezo + bev + CP, n=386). Baseline characteristics in the efficacy analysis population (n=791). Twelve-month OS rates (95% CI) were 62.9% (55.8, 69.2), 72.1% (65.2, 77.9), and 68.3% (63.2, 72.9), with median OS of 19.7, 23.5, and 17.3 months for atezo + CnP, atezo + PP, and atezo + bev + CP, respectively. The OS HRs (95% CI) in the IMpower-unlike vs. -like subgroups were 1.36 (0.91, 2.05), 1.08 (0.70, 1.68), and 1.49 (1.09, 2.06), respectively. The median G8 score for all evaluable patients was 13; in patients with a G8 score < median vs. ≥ median, OS HRs (95% CI) were 2.10 (1.22, 3.61), 3.53 (1.95, 6.37), and 2.04 (1.22, 3.40) with atezo + CnP, atezo + PP, and atezo + bev + CP, respectively. In the safety analysis population (n=800), Grade ≥3 AEs occurred in 60.4% of patients and Grade 5 AEs in 1.3%.

Investigators found that in Japanese patients, atezo combination therapies had efficacy and safety similar to IMpower trials and were consistent for patients ineligible. However, effectiveness and safety were poorer for patients aged ≥70 years with lower G8 scores.

Source: meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/232099