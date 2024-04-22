Exploring Fibroinflammatory and Fibrotic Transcriptomic Profiles in Cutaneous Sclerotic cGVHD

The following is a summary of “Identification of Fibroinflammatory and Fibrotic Transcriptomic Subsets of Human Cutaneous Sclerotic Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Rosenstein, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to identify active signals in the skin of patients with cutaneous sclerotic chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), better understand the disease, and explore its heterogeneity.

Bulk RNA sequencing was conducted to compare gene expression profiles in the skin of patients with sclerotic cGVHD (n = 17) and those who underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation without cutaneous cGVHD (n = 9). The aim was to identify significantly upregulated genes and pathways associated with sclerotic cGVHD.

Sclerotic cGVHD was found to be associated primarily with T helper 1, phagocytic, and fibrotic pathways based on gene expression profiles in the skin. Two distinct transcriptomic groups were identified among affected patients: one characterized by fibrotic and inflammatory/T helper 1 gene expression (the fibroinflammatory group) and the other predominantly showing fibrotic/TGFβ-associated expression (the fibrotic group). Further investigation was warranted to determine if these gene expression patterns can inform treatment decisions. Additionally, several proteins encoded by highly induced genes in the skin, such as SFRP4, SERPINE2, and COMP, were also found to be highly induced in the plasma of patients with sclerotic cGVHD (n = 16) compared to control patients without the disease (n = 17), suggesting their potential utility as blood biomarkers for sclerotic cGVHD.

The study provided insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying cutaneous sclerotic cGVHD, highlighting distinct gene expression patterns and pathways associated with the disease. Identifying potential blood biomarkers may facilitate earlier diagnosis and monitoring of sclerotic cGVHD, ultimately contributing to improved management and outcomes for affected patients.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667026723000723