Exploring Functional Epiphora with Dynamic MRDCG Imaging: A Pilot Study

The following is a summary of “A Pilot Study of Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Dacryocystography Imaging to Assess Functional Epiphora,” published in the September 2023 issue of Opthalmology by Macri et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study of dynamic magnetic resonance dacryocystography (MRDCG) in eyes with functional epiphora.

They included prospective eyes with epiphora when no alternative cause was identified during clinical examination, were patent on syringing, showed no obstruction or stenosis on dacryocystography (DCG), and exhibited abnormal findings on dacryoscintigraphy (DSG). MRDCG was conducted to qualitatively evaluate blockages or patency and quantitatively measure tear transit time. Measurements were compared to those of asymptomatic fellow eyes and historical reference values from asymptomatic eyes.

The results showed 26 symptomatic eyes (19 patients, median age 63 years). Among them, 18 (69%) showed blockages on MRDCG, while 8 (31%) exhibited patency. Blockages were observed at the sac-nasolacrimal duct (NLD) junction in 9 eyes (50%), proximal NLD in 5 eyes (28%), mid-NLD in 1 eye (5.6%), and distal NLD in 1 eye (5.6%). Two eyes showed no contrast in the lacrimal system. In eyes with patency on MRDCG, median times to the sac, NLD, inferior meatus, first 25%, and preferably 50% of the fundus-to-nose distance (FND) were 22, 54, 118, 34, and 84 seconds, respectively. These times were significantly longer than historical values from asymptomatic lacrimal systems (P= 0.017, 0.050, 0.035, 0.017).

They concluded that MRDCG shows promise for diagnosing functional epiphora, but further research is needed to validate its accuracy.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/08820538.2023.2256842