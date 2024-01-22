High GLP-1 Levels Linked to Increased Mortality After Heart Attack-Induced Cardiogenic Shock

Photo Credit: ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine

Elevated glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) levels predict poor prognosis in patients experiencing cardiogenic shock following myocardial infarction, with higher GLP-1 associated with increased short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term mortality.

The following is a summary of “GLP-1 in patients with myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock—an IABP-SHOCK II-substudy,” published in the January 2024 issue of Cardiology by Lehrke et al.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a gut hormone with both pro- and cardioprotective effects, holds promise for improving outcomes in diverse conditions like sepsis and diabetes.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the predictive potential of GLP-1 in patients experiencing cardiogenic shock following myocardial infarction.

They systematically measured circulating GLP-1 levels in 172 individuals undergoing index PCI and on day 2 as part of a planned biomarker substudy within the IABP-SHOCK II trial. The study employed all-cause mortality at short-term (30 days), intermediate-term (1 year), and long-term (6 years) follow-up to evaluate outcomes.

The result showed that the patients with fatal short-term outcomes (n = 70) demonstrated higher GLP-1 levels [86 pM (interquartile range 45–130)] upon ICU admission compared to those with 30-day survival [48 pM (interquartile range 33–78); P< 0.001] (n = 102). Repeated measures ANOVA indicated a significant interaction in GLP-1 dynamics between survivors and non-survivors from baseline to day 2 (P= 0.04). GLP-1 levels above the median, as opposed to below, were predictive for short-term [HR 2.43; 95% CI 1.50–3.94; P< 0.001], intermediate-term [HR 2.46; 95% CI 1.62–3.76; P< 0.001], and long-term [HR 2.12; 95% CI 1.44–3.11; P< 0.001] outcomes based on multivariate Cox-regression analysis.

Investigators concluded that GLP-1 elevation predicts poor prognosis in Myocardial Infarction with Cardiogenic Shock.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-023-02366-2