Exploring Multilayered Autoimmune Manifestations and Mechanisms in IEIs

The following is a summary of “Multilayer concept of autoimmune mechanisms and manifestations in inborn errors of immunity: Relevance for precision therapy,” published in the March 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Seidel, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to present a comprehensive concept of autoimmunity in inborn errors of immunity (IEIs), considering multiple layers of interdependent elements and connecting causative genes or deletions with molecular pathways and immune effector mechanisms.

The review integrated incremental data from omics technologies to provide a more granular and dynamic understanding of the mechanisms and manifestations of autoimmunity in IEIs. It connects 101 causative genes or deletions with 47 molecular pathways and 22 immune effector mechanisms, highlighting resulting manifestations and corresponding Human Phenotype Ontology terms.

The concept extends beyond the historical anatomic view of central versus peripheral tolerance to encompass multiple interdependent mechanisms of immune tolerance. It delineates the mechanisms underlying diverse clinical manifestations observed in IEIs, providing insights into precision therapy for autoimmunity in these conditions.

The multilayer concept of autoimmune mechanisms and manifestations in IEIs offers a framework for research design and clinical guidance, facilitating precision medicine regardless of the depth of available data in healthcare settings. The approach emphasized the interconnectedness of genetic, molecular, and immune pathways in understanding and managing autoimmunity in IEIs.

