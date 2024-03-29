Exploring Psychosocial Approaches to Chronic NeuP Management

The following is a summary of “Psychologically-based interventions for adults with chronic neuropathic pain: A scoping review,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by Oguchi et al.

Despite promising results for chronic pain, the effectiveness of psychological interventions for specifically chronic neuropathic pain neuropathic pain (NeuP) remains unclear due to limited research.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to map existing psychologically-based interventions for chronic NeuP in adults and evaluate the sufficiency of current RCTs for a comprehensive review update.

They conducted searches in seven databases and two clinical trial registries for NeuP and psychologically-based interventions(December 2021), with an update in February 2023. Additionally, the search was broadened by examining the reference lists of included studies and consulting with field experts. They extracted predetermined study characteristics.

The results showed that 4,682 records were examined, but only 33 articles (less than 1%) satisfied the eligibility criteria. Four primary methods of intervention were categorized: cognitive-behavioral techniques (n = 16), mindfulness/meditation (n = 10), trauma-focused therapy (n = 4), and hypnosis (n = 3). Thirteen randomized controlled trials were identified, with 20 participants each group after the treatment.

Investigators concluded that CBT and mindfulness showed potential in managing chronic neuropathic pain, warranting a more significant review.

Source: academic.oup.com/painmedicine/advance-article/doi/10.1093/pm/pnae006/7600444