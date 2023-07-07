The following is a summary of “Anatomic relationships of the clitoral body, bulbs of the vestibule, and urethra,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Tappy, et al.

Despite recent advancements in understanding the anatomy and innervation of the clitoris, less attention has been given to the anatomical relationships between the clitoris and its surrounding structures. For a study, researchers sought to comprehensively characterize the gross and histological relationships between the clitoris, vestibular bulbs, and urethra.

A total of 30 unembalmed female cadavers were dissected in detail. Gross dissections were performed in 23 specimens to examine the relationships between the clitoris, vestibular bulbs, and urethra, while histological evaluation was carried out in 7 specimens with tissue harvested within 24 hours of death. Descriptive statistics were used for data analysis.

The clitoral body was divided into two components: the proximal body and the distal body. The distal body was oriented 90° or less from the proximal body, creating outer and inner angles at the inflection point. Between the inner angle of the clitoral body and the urethra, a “septumlike” arrangement of fibroconnective and vascular tissues was observed. Neurovascular bundles followed a lateral course along the clitoral body, crura, and vestibular bulbs. The vestibular bulbs approached each other over the ventral surface of the urethra at the commissure of the vestibular bulbs, separated by fibrous tissue without merging along the midline. While the vestibular bulbs were near the clitoral body, the erectile tissue of the bulbs was separated from the corpora cavernosa of the clitoral body by the tunica albuginea. The erectile tissue of the vestibular bulbs bordered the ventrolateral walls of the urethra but was separated from the urethral mucosa by a layer of erectile-like tissue with dense stroma.

The study provided detailed gross and histological information about the relationships between the clitoris, vestibular bulbs, and urethra. Understanding the precise anatomy of the clitoris is crucial in minimizing surgical complications associated with procedures involving the peri clitoral and distal urethral regions, which can have implications for sexual arousal and function.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00112-6/fulltext