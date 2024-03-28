Exploring the Efficacy of Ultrasound-Guided QIP Block: A Novel Fascial Plane Block

The following is a summary of “Ultrasound-guided quadro-iliac plane block: Another novel fascial plane block,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pain by Tulgar, et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to assess the effectiveness of a novel block technique, the Quadro-iliac plane (QIP) block, designed to provide lumbosacral, abdominal, and hip analgesia.

They conducted a cadaveric examination to evaluate the spread of the QIP block in a cadaver laboratory. Bilateral ultrasound-guided QIP blocks were performed using one unembalmed cadaver with 40 milliliters of 0.5% methylene blue solution on each side.

The results showed staining in the deep interfascial plane of the erector spinae muscles, with extensive staining observed in the interfascial plane corresponding to the posterior aspect of the quadratus lumborum muscle (QLM). Additionally, extensive staining on the anterior surface of the QLM. Dye spread traversed along the transversal fascia, significantly infiltrating retroperitoneal fat tissue. Bilateral staining in the ilioinguinal and iliohypogastric nerves and minimal staining on the right subcostal nerve. Dye was present bilaterally in deep transverse process regions, and both sides of the lumbar plexus were stained.

Investigators concluded that the QIP block, targeting the QLM’s origin on the iliac crest, might provide a wider anesthetic spread due to the muscle’s volume and the fascial plane closure caudally.

Source: academic.oup.com/painmedicine/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/pm/pnae018/7624691