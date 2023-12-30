Exploring the h-Index: Predictors, Significance, and Criticisms for a Comprehensive Understanding

The following is a summary of “h-Index: Understanding its predictors, significance, and criticism,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Mondal, et al.

A researcher’s work may be evaluated for its relevance using the h-index, a scientometric index employed at the author level. The total number of publications and the total number of times that other people have mentioned these articles are considered when calculating the index.

Many writers find its computation to be perplexing despite the fact that it is frequently employed in the academic world. The h-index of an author may be found on a number of websites, including Google Scholar, Scopus, Web of Science (WOS), and Vidwan, among others. In light of the fact that this measure is commonly used by grant authorizing authorities and recruitment agencies to view the results of researchers, the authors must have a comprehensive understanding of it.

The study described the manual way of calculating the h-index and the specifics of websites that provide an automated computation. Both the positive and negative aspects of the h-index, as well as the criteria that influence an author’s h-index, are discussed in this article. The study, on its whole, functions as a thorough guide for newbie writers interested in understanding the h-index and its relevance in the academic world.

Source: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/fulltext/2023/12110/the_h_index__understanding_its_predictors,.1.aspx