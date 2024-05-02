Exploring the Impact of LEMS on Burden of Disease

The following is a summary of “Burden of disease in Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome: taking the patient’s perspective,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Lehnerer et al.

Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that causes muscle weakness, autonomic dysfunction, and diminished reflexes. It significantly impacts psychosocial well-being, similar to our prior assessment of the Myasthenia gravis (MG) burden.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to clarify the disease burden by comparing the HRQoL of LEMS patients to the general population (genP) and patients with MG.

They conducted a questionnaire-based survey encompassing sociodemographic and clinical information and standardized questionnaires such as the Short Form Health Survey (SF-36). HRQoL was assessed through matched-pairs analysis, with participants from a general health survey serving as the control group.

The results showed that 46 patients with LEMS, combined age and gender, were compared to 92 controls from the genP group and a matched cohort of 92 patients with MG. LEMS participants exhibited lower levels of physical functioning (SF-36 mean 34.2 SD 28.6) in contrast to genP (mean 78.6 SD 21.1) and patients with MG (mean 61.3 SD 31.8). Patients with LEMS displayed lower mental health sub-scores compared to genP (SF-36 mean 62.7 SD 20.2 vs. 75.7 SD 15.1) and patients with MG (SF-36 mean 62.7 SD 20.2 vs. 66.0 SD 18.0). Depression, anxiety, and fatigue were prevalent among patients with LEMS. Women, low income, depression, anxiety, fatigue, and lower daily activities are associated with lower HRQoL in LEMS.

Investigators concluded that patients with LEMS exhibit lower HRQoL than those with genP and MG, indicating a burden encompassing economic, social, and emotional dimensions.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-024-12206-6