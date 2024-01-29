Exploring the Link Between Cardiovascular Diseases and Dietary Patterns

The following is a summary of “Association Between Dietary Patterns and Cardiovascular Diseases: A Review,” published in the January 2024 issue of Cardiology by Lu et al.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), predominantly atherosclerosis, stands as the leading global cause of mortality, claiming millions of lives annually. The potential for substantial impact on CVD rates lies in even modest reductions achieved through preventive treatments. Dietary habits and substances wield significant influence over chronic ailments, including atherosclerosis, hypertension, heart failure, and type 2 diabetes. Unhealthy dietary patterns contribute to established risk factors like elevated LDL levels, triglyceride levels, diabetes, and hypertension, concurrently hastening the progression of atherosclerosis. Recent investigations underscore the potential of dietary interventions in preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases, with a particular emphasis on healthful dietary paradigms such as the Mediterranean diet or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH).

In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) jointly launched an initiative to bolster CVD prevention and control by refining management practices in primary care, including optimizing dietary patterns. This comprehensive review synthesizes findings from numerous large cohort studies, elucidating the impact of dietary patterns on atherosclerosis, delineating key dietary components, and highlighting noteworthy anti-atherosclerosis agents. Additionally, the review delves into contemporary insights into the mechanisms through which dietary interventions influence the progression of atherosclerosis, thereby thoroughly examining the current landscape in this critical domain.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0146280624000513