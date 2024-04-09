Exploring the Link Between Chronic Kidney Disease in IBD

The following is a summary of “Chronic kidney disease in inflammatory bowel disease, a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the April 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Zadora al.

Studies suggest a link between inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), defined as reduced kidney function (eGFR < 60ml/min/1.73m2).

Researchers started a retrospective study to investigate the association between IBD and the development of CKD.

They thoroughly searched EMBASE, MEDLINE, Web of Science, the Cochrane database, and SCOPUS. Two reviewers assessed articles independently; odds ratios were calculated using the Mantel Haenszel test with a random effect model, and the review was registered in PROSPERO.

The results showed 54 articles in the systematic review, 8 articles provided data on CKD prevalence in IBD patients (n = 102,230) compared to healthy populations (n = 762,430). CKD diagnosis relied on ICD codes in 5 studies and eGFR in 3. The overall OR for CKD development in the IBD population is 1.59 (95% CI 1.31-1.93), with no significant difference between studies using diagnostic coding (OR 1.70 95%CI 1.33-2.19) and those based on eGFR (OR 1.36 95% CI 1.33-1.64).

Investigators concluded that having IBD was linked to a significantly higher rate of CKD and offered advice on diagnosis and future research areas.

Source: academic.oup.com/ecco-jcc/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjae049/7641963?