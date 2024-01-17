Exploring the Link Between Depression and Urinary Incontinence: Insights from the Survey of National Health and Nutrition Examination

The following is a summary of “Association of Urinary Incontinence and Depression: Findings From the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Urology by Filipas, et al.

Depression affects a significant portion of the U.S. adult population, with an estimated 21 million individuals experiencing at least one major depressive episode. Concurrently, urinary incontinence is recognized for its detrimental effects on the quality of life.

The study involved individuals aged 20 and above who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey cycles spanning from 2017 to March 2020. The research evaluated the relationship between urinary incontinence, depression, and clinical depression. Urinary incontinence was quantified using the established incontinence severity index. Statistical analyses, including adjusted multivariable logistic regression and interaction assessments, were conducted to explore the interplay between urinary incontinence and depression.

From a weighted sample of 233.5 million individuals (with an unweighted count of 8,256), 19.9 million (or 8.5%) reported experiencing depression (P

4 < .001). The demographic breakdown revealed that 48.6% were male, 55.2% were married, and 63.4% identified as non-Hispanic White (all P < .001). Notably, moderate and severe urinary incontinence were linked with depression, evidenced by adjusted odds ratios (aOR) of 2.3 (95%CI [1.5-3.3]) and 3.8 (95%CI [2.5-3.3]), respectively, with a significance level of P < .001. Conversely, no notable association emerged between urinary incontinence and clinical depression. Interaction analyses further illuminated that men (aOR 3.62; 95%CI [2.13-6.15]; P int < .001) and individuals in the most economically disadvantaged groups (aOR 2.2; 95%CI [1.3-3.71]; P int = .005) exhibited elevated odds of depression when experiencing moderate to severe urinary incontinence.

The comprehensive study underscored that urinary incontinence serves as an autonomous predictor for depression, especially among men and individuals within the lowest socioeconomic brackets. Such findings emphasized the potential significance of addressing urinary incontinence as a preventive measure against depression, particularly within vulnerable populations.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00696-9/fulltext