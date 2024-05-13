Exploring the Outcomes of Monocentric Study on Chronic Basilar Artery Occlusion

The following is a summary of “Chronic basilar artery occlusion: a retrospective monocentric study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Neurology by Roth et al.

While acute basilar artery occlusion is a well-studied stroke with devastating consequences, chronic occlusions remain a mystery in terms of their symptom presentation and disease course.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to characterize the clinical presentations observed in patients with chronic basilar artery occlusion (CBAO).

They analyzed adult patients with CBAO treated at the Department of Neurology, Klinikum Kassel (2015 to 2023). Inclusion criteria encompassed basilar artery occlusion sans brainstem infarction and cases where revascularization wasn’t feasible, with a follow-up period of a minimum of 3 months.

The results showed that in 15 patients, basilar artery occlusion was incidentally detected in 5 patients. At the same time, 4 had neurological symptoms without confirmed brainstem infarction (3 transient ischemic attacks, 1 isolated posterior artery infarct), and six had acute occlusion with follow-up exceeding 3 months. The mid-basilar region was the most common site of occlusion (80%, n = 12), either isolated (n = 7) or in combination with other locations (n = 5). Collateralization via the posterior communicating arteries was evident in all cases. Hypertension (100%) and hypercholesterolemia (67%) were the most prevalent vascular risk factors.

Investigators concluded that CBAO can present variably, with some patients asymptomatic, and was often associated with vascular risk factors and additional cerebrovascular occlusions, suggesting atherosclerotic etiology.

