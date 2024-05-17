Exploring the Pain Mechanisms for Rheumatological Practitioners

The following is a summary of “Pain mechanisms for the practicing rheumatologist,” published in the March 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Minhas et al.

Rheumatic diseases exert pain such that it extends beyond nociceptive models, involving complex interactions between nociceptive, neuropathic, and nociplastic mechanisms along with psychological factors.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the multifaceted nature of chronic pain in rheumatic diseases, including peripheral and central sensitization, emerging nociplastic pain, and psychological and social determinants.

They studied chronic pain mechanisms, including sensitization and nociplastic pain, and examined mood disorders, stressors, and cognitive patterns like catastrophizing. They revealed the interlinking of biological, psychological, and social determinants of pain and highlighted the brain’s role in pain perception using Quantitative Sensory Testing (QST).

The result showed brain involvement in pain and advocated for comprehensive approaches integrating medical, psychological, and social interventions for effective chronic pain management in rheumatic diseases.

Investigators concluded that chronic pain in rheumatic diseases correlates with biological, mental, and social factors. They are making it crucial to use comprehensive management strategies for addressing the multifaceted nature of pain in this context.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1521694224000135