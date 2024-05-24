Exploring the Relationship Between BRI and Kidney Stone Prevalence in the US

The following is a summary of “Association between body roundness index and prevalence of kidney stone in the U.S: a study based on the NHANES database,” published in the April 2024 issue of Urology by Mao et al.

This research explores the potential association between the body roundness index (BRI) and the prevalence of kidney stones among adults in the United States, drawing from data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2007 to 2018. The study aims to elucidate any discernible link between BRI and kidney stone prevalence by meticulously applying logistic regression analyses, subgroup assessments, and comprehensive statistical calculations.

The analysis revealed compelling results in a cohort comprising 30,990 participants over 20 years, among whom 2,891 reported a history of kidney stones. Upon meticulously adjusting for relevant confounding factors, each unit increase in BRI was associated with a substantial 65% increase in kidney stone prevalence. Furthermore, sensitivity analyses conducted by stratifying BRI into tertiles unveiled a noteworthy 59% elevation in kidney stone prevalence within the highest BRI tertile compared to the lowest. Intriguingly, dose-response analyses depicted a near-linear correlation, underscoring the incremental risk of kidney stone prevalence with escalating BRI values. These findings underscore a clinically significant positive correlation between higher BRI values and kidney stone prevalence among the studied adult population in the United States.

However, it is crucial to exercise caution in interpreting these results, as correlation does not imply causation. Further research endeavors are warranted to delve deeper into the mechanistic underpinnings of this observed relationship and explore potential avenues for preventive interventions and clinical management strategies.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01433-8