Exploring the Renal Benefits of ULT in CKD Patients With Asymptomatic Hyperuricemia

The following is a summary of “Effects of uric acid-lowering therapy (ULT) on renal outcomes in CKD patients with asymptomatic hyperuricemia: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Nephrology by Luo et al.

While the impact of uric acid-lowering therapy (ULT) on chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression is unclear, both elevated uric acid and gout are prevalent issues in CKD patients.

Researchers started a retrospective study to examine the impact of ULT on renal outcomes in CKD patients.

They conducted thorough searches in PubMed, EMBASE, China National Knowledge Internet (CNKI), and the Cochrane Library (January 2024), including RCTs assessing ULT effects on renal outcomes in CKD patients with asymptomatic hyperuricemia.

The results showed that 17 studies underwent meta-analysis. ULT, compared to placebo or no treatment, demonstrated preservation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) loss at both short-term (Weighted mean difference [WMD] 5.74 [2.09, 9.39] mL/min/1.73m2) and long-term (WMD 2.07 [0.15, 3.98] mL/min/1.73m2) subgroups. Additionally, ULT reduced the increase in Scr at short-term (WMD -44.48 [-84.03, -4.92] μmol/L) and long-term (WMD -46.13 [-65.64, -26.62] μmol/L) subgroups. It also correlated with a lower incidence of doubling of Scr events without dialysis (RR 0.32 [0.21, 0.49], P<0.001), while no significant difference was observed in the incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) (P=0.943).

Investigators concluded that ULT slowed CKD progression in CKD patients with no AKI increase, highlighting its potential benefit for patients younger than 60.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03491-4