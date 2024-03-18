Exploring the Role of Gut Microbiota in Prostate Cancer

The following is a summary of “Gut microbiota in patients with prostate cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Oncology by Huang et al.

Emerging evidence underscores the intricate interplay between gut microbiota composition and the pathogenesis of prostate cancer, prompting a comprehensive investigation into this symbiotic relationship. Through a systematic review and meta-analysis, our study endeavors to delineate the distinct gut microbiota profiles characterizing patients who have prostate cancer compared to healthy counterparts, thereby shedding light on the pivotal role of gut microbiota in prostate cancer etiology and progression.

Methodologically, researchers conducted a rigorous search encompassing PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase databases, adhering meticulously to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Evaluation of the methodological quality of the identified studies was accomplished utilizing the Newcastle–Ottawa Scale (NOS), ensuring the inclusion of high-quality evidence in the analysis. The interrater agreement, assessed via the kappa score, yielded a robust measure of consistency among reviewers.

The comprehensive synthesis encompasses findings from seven meticulously selected research papers, collectively enrolling 250 patients diagnosed with prostate cancer and 192 healthy controls. Notably, meta-analysis outcomes reveal a discernible reduction in alpha-diversity of gut microbiota among prostate cancer patients, indicative of microbial dysbiosis in this cohort. Moreover, analysis of gut microbiota abundance profiles delineates a distinct signature characterized by elevated ratios of Proteobacteria, Bacteroidia, Clostridia, Bacteroidales, Clostridiales, Prevotellaceae, Lachnospiraceae, Prevotella, Escherichia-Shigella, Faecalibacterium, and Bacteroides in patients with prostate cancer. Conversely, the control group exhibits a contrasting abundance pattern, marked by higher ratios of Actinobacteria, Bacteroidetes, Firmicutes, Selenomonadales, Veillonella, and Megasphaera.

In conclusion, the findings underscore the presence of gut microbiota dysbiosis in patients with prostate cancer, characterized by alterations in alpha diversity and abundance profiles. However, given the limited quantity and quality of the selected studies, further robust research endeavors are imperative to validate and extrapolate these findings, ultimately fostering a deeper understanding of the intricate interplay between gut microbiota and prostate cancer pathogenesis.

Source: bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-12018-x