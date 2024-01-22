Exploring Theory-Reality Dilemma: A Mixed Methods Study on EBP in Primary Healthcare

The following is a summary of “Dilemma of the split between theory and reality as experienced by primary healthcare professionals: a mixed methods study of evidence-based practice in a primary care context,” published in the January 2024 issue of Primary Care by Abelsson, et al.

Effective primary care relies on seamless information exchange across professional and structural boundaries to deliver optimal patient care. While previous research has predominantly delved into Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) within specific professions, a comprehensive exploration of pan-professional experiences and attitudes towards EBP in publicly funded clinical practice is essential for a deeper understanding of its implementation. For a study, researchers sought to investigate healthcare professionals’ experiences and attitudes towards working aligned with EBP in primary care.

Utilizing a convergent mixed methods design, the study employed two strands: a quantitative investigation using the Evidence-Based Practice Attitude Scale (EBPAS) and a set of qualitative interviews analyzed through qualitative content analysis. The participants encompassed all primary care employees engaged in patient interaction within the studied county (n = 625), including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, and assistant nurses. Of the initial 625 healthcare professionals, 191 completed the quantitative strand, and 8 voluntarily participated in the qualitative strand (2 nurses, 2 physiotherapists, 1 psychiatrist, and 3 doctors).

The EBPAS score of 2.8 (out of a maximum of 4) indicated a generally positive attitude towards EBP among the population, a sentiment echoed in the qualitative interviews. However, participants expressed challenges regarding the need for more resources or opportunities to engage in EBP. The qualitative content analysis revealed a predominant theme: “The dilemma of the split between theory and reality.” Organizational and managerial priorities focused on efficiency rather than the quality of care, resulting in limited incentives for individual educational or research development.

While there was an overall positive attitude towards EBP, the practical experiences of its implementation vary. Bridging the gap between theory and reality is essential, emphasizing the need to enhance knowledge about EBP concepts, requirements, and implementation in clinical settings. The absence of opportunities for research and collegial discussions on implementing research-based evidence might impact the quality of care, highlighting the necessity for a shift towards a more supportive environment for EBP.

