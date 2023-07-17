Exploring Therapeutic Approaches for Treating Chronic Kidney Disease

The following is a summary of “Novel therapeutic approaches in the management of chronic kidney disease: a narrative review,” published in the July 2023 issue of Nephrology by Theofilis et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a severe renal disease becoming more common. It can lead to several health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and death.

Researchers performed a narrative review to analyze the novel therapeutic that can prevent or slow the progression of the disease by controlling major risk factors such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Modern treatments such as sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors and second-generation mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists were used to control the major risk factors for CKD. The current treatments for CKD and experimental and clinical studies have shown that novel drug categories, such as aldosterone synthesis inhibitors or guanylate cyclase activators, may effectively manage the disease. The role of melatonin in CKD should also be further studied in clinical settings.

They concluded that the use of lipid-lowering drugs may provide additional protection against cardiovascular disease in patients with CKD.

Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37401536/