The following is a summary of “A systematic review of extended reality (XR) for understanding and augmenting vision loss,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Kasowski, et al.

In recent years, extended reality (XR) has emerged as a promising assistive technology for enhancing the residual vision of individuals experiencing vision loss. It has also been utilized to study the restoration of rudimentary vision in blind individuals through visual neuroprostheses. One key feature of XR technologies is their ability to adapt stimuli based on the user’s eye, head, or body movements. To fully harness the potential of these emerging technologies, it was crucial to comprehensively understand the current state of research and identify any existing limitations.

For a study, researchers presented a systematic literature review encompassing 227 publications from 106 different sources, focusing on assessing the potential of XR technology in enhancing visual accessibility. Unlike previous reviews, they sampled studies from various scientific disciplines, prioritized technology that enhances residual vision, and specifically considered studies with quantitative evaluations involving end users. By synthesizing the findings from diverse XR research areas, they offered insights into the evolving landscape over the past decade and identified gaps in the existing literature.

The review highlighted the importance of real-world validation, emphasizing the need to assess XR technologies in authentic environments. They also emphasized the significance of involving a broader range of end users in research studies to ensure the inclusivity and applicability of XR-based accessibility aids. Additionally, they underscored the need for a nuanced understanding of the usability aspects associated with different XR technologies utilized for visual accessibility.

Overall, the study underscored the potential of XR technology to enhance visual accessibility while shedding light on areas that require further investigation. By addressing the identified gaps, they can advance the development and adoption of XR-based solutions for individuals with visual impairments.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785592