The following is a summary of “Influencing Factors of Preference Signaling in the 2022 Urology Residency Match,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Urology by Kim, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the influencing factors of preference signaling (PS) among urology residency applicants during the 2022 American Urological Association (AUA) Match.

A questionnaire survey was anonymously emailed to applicants in the institution for the 2022 AUA Match. The survey included questions about the factors applicants considered when sending a preference signal to a specific program. Descriptive statistical analyses were performed using IBM SPSS software.

Out of the 601 registrants to the AUA Match, 324 individuals applied to the institution and received the survey. A total of 77 applicants responded, resulting in a response rate of 24%. These applicants sent a total of 383 preference signals. Program location was selected as an influencing factor in 73% of the preference signals, while program reputation was selected in 49%. Most preference signals (73%) considered more than one influencing factor, with program location being the most important factor (45%). In terms of applicant competitiveness, 35% of preference signals were sent to perceived “target” programs, 31% to “reach” programs, and 8% to “safety” programs. Among the respondents who matched, 75% matched at home, away, or signaled program.

The results suggested that program location is the most influential factor in applicants’ decision to send a reference signal. Applicants also considered their perception of their competitiveness when sending signals. Preference signaling appeared to have a beneficial impact on obtaining interviews and successfully matching with a residency program.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00158-9/fulltext