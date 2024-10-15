Fall Clinical, First Day at a Glance

Photo Credit: Watchara Songprasert
9:15 AM
Seminar-in-Depth: A Roadmap for Clear Skin: Pathways to Put Acne in the Rearview Mirror
James Q. Del Rosso, DO, and Karan Lal, DO, MD
9:35 AM
Seminar-in-Depth: Palmoplantar Pustulosis: Looking Ahead to New Treatment Options
Tina Bhutani, MD, and Joel M. Gelfand, MD
9:55 AM
Seminar-in-Depth: Real World Approaches to Actinic Keratosis
Brian Berman, MD, PhD, and Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS
10:15 AM
Lightning Round Q&A Session
James Q. Del Rosso, DO ~ Chair, Brian Berman, MD, PhD, Tina Bhutani, MD, Joel M. Gelfand, MD, and Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS
10:25 AM
CME Satellite Symposium: Making the Connection Between Prurigo Nodularis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Itch
Shawn Kwatra, MD, Tejesh Patel, MD, and Mona Shahriari, MD
1:20 PM
What’s Coming Up Next
James Q. Del Rosso, DO
1:25 PM
CME Satellite Symposium: Is EASI 75 Good Enough or Can We Do Better? Elevating Efficacy and Long-Term Safety With JAK Inhibitors in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Christopher G. Bunick, MD, PhD, Brad P. Glick, DO, MPH, and Alexandra K. Golant, MD
2:10 PM
Seminar-in-Depth: Managing General Pustular Psoriasis from Flare to Maintenance: Optimizing Patient Outcomes
Boni Elewski, MD, Bruce Strober, MD, PhD
2:30 PM
Seminar-in-Depth: Chronic Hand Eczema: Hope on the Horizon
April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, and Linda F. Stein Gold, MD
2:50 PM
Lightning Round Q&A Session
James Q. Del Rosso, DO ~ Chair, April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, Boni Elewski, MD, Linda F. Stein Gold, MD, and Bruce Strober, MD, PhD
2:55 PM
What’s New in the Medicine Chest – Part 1
James Q. Del Rosso, DO
3:55 PM
Seminar-in-Depth: Gamechangers in Nonsteroidal Topical Management of Atopic Dermatitis: The Next Generation
Shawn Kwatra, MD, G. Michael Lewitt, MD, Session Chair ~ James Q. Del Rosso, DO, and Session Chair ~ April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH
4:35 PM
Lightning Round Q&A Session
April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH ~ Chair, Aaron S. Farberg, MD, G. Michael Lewitt, MD, Shawn Kwatra, MD, Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Elizabeth (Lisa) Swanson, MD
4:40 PM
Cosmeceuticals: What, When, and How?
Cheri Frey, MD
4:55 PM
Managing Atopic Dermatitis: 2024 & Beyond
Alexandra K. Golant, MD
5:10 PM
Managing Facial Hyperpigmentation in All Skin Types and Colors
Andrew F. Alexis, MD, MPH
5:25 PM
Lightning Round Q&A Session
April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH ~ Chair, Andrew F. Alexis, MD, MPH, Cheri Frey, MD, and Alexandra K. Golant, MD
For a full schedule visit Fall Clinical’s site.