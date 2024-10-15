Fall Clinical, First Day at a Glance

Photo Credit: Watchara Songprasert

9:15 AM

Seminar-in-Depth: A Roadmap for Clear Skin: Pathways to Put Acne in the Rearview Mirror

James Q. Del Rosso, DO, and Karan Lal, DO, MD

9:35 AM

Seminar-in-Depth: Palmoplantar Pustulosis: Looking Ahead to New Treatment Options

Tina Bhutani, MD, and Joel M. Gelfand, MD

9:55 AM

Seminar-in-Depth: Real World Approaches to Actinic Keratosis

Brian Berman, MD, PhD, and Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS

10:15 AM

Lightning Round Q&A Session

James Q. Del Rosso, DO ~ Chair, Brian Berman, MD, PhD, Tina Bhutani, MD, Joel M. Gelfand, MD, and Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS

10:25 AM

CME Satellite Symposium: Making the Connection Between Prurigo Nodularis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Itch

Shawn Kwatra, MD, Tejesh Patel, MD, and Mona Shahriari, MD

1:20 PM

What’s Coming Up Next

James Q. Del Rosso, DO

1:25 PM

CME Satellite Symposium: Is EASI 75 Good Enough or Can We Do Better? Elevating Efficacy and Long-Term Safety With JAK Inhibitors in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Christopher G. Bunick, MD, PhD, Brad P. Glick, DO, MPH, and Alexandra K. Golant, MD

2:10 PM

Seminar-in-Depth: Managing General Pustular Psoriasis from Flare to Maintenance: Optimizing Patient Outcomes

Boni Elewski, MD, Bruce Strober, MD, PhD

2:30 PM

Seminar-in-Depth: Chronic Hand Eczema: Hope on the Horizon

April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, and Linda F. Stein Gold, MD

2:50 PM

Lightning Round Q&A Session

James Q. Del Rosso, DO ~ Chair, April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, Boni Elewski, MD, Linda F. Stein Gold, MD, and Bruce Strober, MD, PhD

2:55 PM

What’s New in the Medicine Chest – Part 1

James Q. Del Rosso, DO

3:55 PM

Seminar-in-Depth: Gamechangers in Nonsteroidal Topical Management of Atopic Dermatitis: The Next Generation

Shawn Kwatra, MD, G. Michael Lewitt, MD, Session Chair ~ James Q. Del Rosso, DO, and Session Chair ~ April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH

4:35 PM

Lightning Round Q&A Session

April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH ~ Chair, Aaron S. Farberg, MD, G. Michael Lewitt, MD, Shawn Kwatra, MD, Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Elizabeth (Lisa) Swanson, MD

4:40 PM

Cosmeceuticals: What, When, and How?

Cheri Frey, MD

4:55 PM

Managing Atopic Dermatitis: 2024 & Beyond

Alexandra K. Golant, MD

5:10 PM

Managing Facial Hyperpigmentation in All Skin Types and Colors

Andrew F. Alexis, MD, MPH

5:25 PM

Lightning Round Q&A Session

April W. Armstrong, MD, MPH ~ Chair, Andrew F. Alexis, MD, MPH, Cheri Frey, MD, and Alexandra K. Golant, MD

For a full schedule visit Fall Clinical’s site.