FDA Approved Dermatologic Therapies in 2024

The following is a summary of “A year in review: new treatments and expanded indications in dermatology in 2024,” published in the January 2025 issue of Dermatology by McGrath et al.

In 2024, significant advancements in dermatological therapies emerged, with 7 new FDA-approved treatments and 7 expanded indications, including 3 with novel mechanisms of action. These developments, alongside continuous innovation in the field, present dermatologists with a new tool for patient care, improved disease outcomes, and addressed unmet needs such as ease of treatment and enhanced QoL.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the annual advancements in dermatologic therapies and the impact on clinical practice and patient care.

They searched Drugs@FDA: FDA-Approved Drugs by month in 2024 to identify dermatologic treatments with new approvals or indications. Drugs with dermatologic indications were included, and FDA approval letters, prescribing information, with clinical trial results were evaluated.

The results showed that in 2024, the FDA approved 7 new dermatologic therapies and expanded indications for 7 existing treatments targeting conditions like atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and alopecia areata. Some advancements integrated dermatology with rheumatology, gastroenterology, and oncology. Roflumilast, a phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor, was approved for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis for scalp and body psoriasis, providing nonsteroidal options for these conditions.

Investigators concluded that while the personalized and time-intensive nature of lifileucel therapy, including hospitalization and surgery, might pose financial challenges for patients, resources are available to assist with housing, travel, and copay programmes.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09546634.2025.2456528#references-Section