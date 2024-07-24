Feasibility, Acceptability, and Outcomes of Psychoeducational Group Interventions for Adults with ADHD

The following is a summary of “Psychoeducational group interventions for adults diagnosed with attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder: a scoping review of feasibility, acceptability, and outcome measures,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Skliarova et al.

While group psychoeducation is gaining prominence for adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a clear picture of its feasibility, impact, and patient experiences remains uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study presenting a comprehensive review of feasibility indicators, acceptability, and outcome measures employed in psychoeducational group interventions.

They conducted a structured literature search across 7 bibliographic databases, and the retrieved records underwent screening and data extraction by two reviewers. The study adhered to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-S) guidelines to uphold transparency and methodological rigor in this scoping review.

The result showed 7,510 records, of which only 8 studies met the inclusion criteria. The studies were conducted in Europe and the United States and employed various research designs. Six utilized RCTs, 1 adopted an open feasibility format, and the last followed a pre-post intervention approach. All 8 studies reported on feasibility and acceptability indicators. Outcome measures primarily focused on ADHD symptom severity. Some studies additionally explored broader aspects such as psychological distress, QoL changes, ADHD knowledge acquisition, self-esteem improvements, and overall functioning and impairment levels.

Investigators concluded that psychoeducational group interventions were well-received by adults with ADHD and may offer benefits, providing reassurance about the potential effectiveness of these interventions. This highlights the need for standardized reporting of feasibility indicators, acceptability, and outcome measures to assess the true effectiveness.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05908-8