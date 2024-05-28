SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Fixed-Duration Regimen Substantially Benefits PFS in Patients With CLL/SLL

May 28, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Wierda W, et al. Outcomes in high-risk subgroups after fixed-duration ibrutinib + venetoclax for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL): Up to 5.5 years of follow-up in the phase 2 CAPTIVATE study. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(suppl 16; abstr 7009). doi:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.7009

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • William G. Wierda, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: MD Anderson Cancer Center

    Professor of Medicine
    Department of Leukemia
    Division of Cancer Medicine
    University of Texas
    MD Anderson Cancer Center

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement