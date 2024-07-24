Sucroferric Oxyhydroxide Effectively Controls Serum Phosphorus and Reduces Phosphate Binder Pill Burden in Patients on Peritoneal Dialysis

Photo Credit: ErikaMitchell

The following is a summary of “Management of serum phosphorus over a 1-year follow-up in patients on peritoneal dialysis prescribed sucroferric oxyhydroxide as part of routine care: a retrospective analysis,” published in the June 2024 issue of Nephrology by Kalantar-Zadeh et al.

Hyperphosphatemia raises health risks for patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). While studies show that sucroferric oxyhydroxide (SO) helps control serum phosphorus (sP) in ESKD, there’s little real-world data for patients with peritoneal dialysis (PD).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on how switching to SO affects sP management over a year in patients with PD during regular clinical care.

They analyzed anonymous data from adults with PD at Fresenius Kidney Care clinics prescribed SO monotherapy between May 2018 and December 2019. Changes in sP levels, phosphate binder (PB) pill burden, and lab parameters were evaluated over four consecutive 91-day intervals of SO treatment.

The results showed that among 402 patients who completed one year of SO, the average age was 55.2 years, with 19.9 months on PD. At baseline, 36.1% had no prior PB, while others switched to SO from sevelamer (39.7%), calcium acetate (30.4%), lanthanum (1.2%), ferric citrate (14.0%), or more than one PB (14.8%). The baseline mean sP was 6.26 mg/dL. Post-SO, patients achieving sP ≤ 5.5 mg/dL rose from 32.1% to 46.5–54.0%. The average PB pills per day dropped from 7.7 to 4.6–5.4. Both sP and PB pill burden decreased over 12 months, regardless of residual kidney function changes. Similar trends were noted in the entire cohort of 976 patients.

Investigators concluded that patients on PD taking SO for phosphorus management saw significant drops in sP and PB pills per day and better sP target achievement, highlighting SO’s effectiveness in managing sP while reducing pill burden.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03633-8