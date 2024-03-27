Geriatric ED Patients: Lack of Follow-Up After Fall-Related Head Trauma with PCP

The following is a summary of “Lack of Patient and primary care physician follow-up in Geriatric Emergency Department Patients with head trauma from a Fall,” published in the January 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Shih, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the rate of follow-up among older adults who experience a fall-related head injury resulting in an emergency department (ED) visit, as well as the frequency and type of risk assessment and implementation of preventive strategies.

Over one year, a prospective observational study was conducted at two South Florida hospitals. Older ED patients with acute head injuries due to falls were identified. Telephone surveys were administered 14 days post-ED presentation to inquire about primary care physician (PCP) follow-up and utilization of fall prevention strategies. Clinical and demographic characteristics were compared between patients who did and did not receive follow-up.

Among 4,951 patients with fall-related head injuries, 1,527 met the inclusion criteria. Of these, 905 reported follow-up with their PCP. Among those who followed up, 72% underwent a fall assessment, and 56% adopted a fall prevention strategy. Patients with PCP follow-up were significantly more likely to have a history of cancer or hypertension.

Only 60% of ED patients with fall-related head injuries sought follow-up with their PCP. Moreover, while 72% received a fall assessment, only 56% implemented preventive strategies. The findings underscored the critical need to enhance PCP engagement in fall assessment and promote preventive measures among this vulnerable patient population.

