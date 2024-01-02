GI Distress Isolation in Alpha-gal Allergic Patients During Mammalian Meat Challenges

The following is a summary of “Gastrointestinal-isolated Distress is Common in Alpha-gal Allergic Patients on Mammalian Meat Challenge,” published in the January 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by McGill, et al.

People worldwide have reported having a delayed response to meat from mammals if they are allergic to alpha-gal. People with the allergy may only have gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, but little is known about this trait. For a study, researchers sought to look at the symptoms and profiles of two groups of people who had been diagnosed with alpha-gal allergy and had an allergic reaction after eating meat from mammals while they were being watched. They examined the differences between people who only had GI symptoms on a test and those who had symptoms in other areas of the body, like the skin, lungs, and blood vessels.

Of the 91 children and adults with alpha-gal allergies who had symptoms after eating mammalian meat, 72.5% had GI distress with one or more GI symptoms. This was the most common type of symptom, followed by skin changes in 57.1% and respiratory distress in 5.5%. GI complaints like stomach pain (71%) and vomiting (22.0%) were seen most often. 37 of the patients who reacted had symptoms limited to their GI tract. These patients responded faster than those who had systemic symptoms (median onset of symptoms in GI-isolated group 90 min vs 120 min), and they were more likely to be children than adults (relative risk=1.94, 95% CI: 1.04–3.63).

In conclusion, four out of ten people who were alpha-gal sensitive and had signs after eating animal meat had isolated GI discomfort. Alpha-gal allergic patients, especially children, may only have GI discomfort. Both adult and pediatric gastroenterologists should know how to diagnose and treat this allergy.

Source: journals.lww.com/jcge/abstract/2024/01000/gastrointestinal_isolated_distress_is_common_in.13.aspx