Global Prevalence: Depression, Anxiety, and Sleep in Post-COVID Syndrome

The following is a summary of “Global prevalence of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorder among patients coping with Post COVID-19 syndrome (long COVID): a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Seighali et al.

Long COVID, or post-COVID-19 syndrome, is a multifaceted condition that impacts individuals who have recuperated from SARS-CoV-2 infection, presenting a complex array of symptoms.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to thoroughly evaluate the worldwide prevalence of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders among individuals experiencing post-COVID-19 syndrome.

They thoroughly searched electronic databases to identify original studies until January 24, 2023. Inclusion criteria included studies utilizing validated assessment tools for depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders, reporting prevalence rates, and involving patients of all ages and geographical regions for subgroup analysis. They utilized a random effects model for the meta-analysis and conducted a meta-regression analysis.

The results showed that among patients dealing with Post COVID-19 syndrome, the combined prevalence of depression and anxiety was estimated at 23% (95% CI: 20%—26%; I2 = 99.9%) from data involving 143 studies with 7,782,124 participants and 132 studies with 9,320,687 participants. The combined prevalence of sleep disorder among these patients, based on 27 studies with 15,362 participants, was estimated to be 45% (95% CI: 37%—53%; I2 = 98.7%). Subgroup analyses considering geographical regions and assessment scales demonstrated notable variations in prevalence rates. Meta-regression analysis identified significant correlations between prevalence and factors such as the total sample size of studies, participants’ age, and the proportion of male participants. Assessment for publication bias using Doi plot visualization and the Peters test indicated a potential source of publication bias for depression (P=0.0085) and sleep disorder (P=0.02). There was no evidence of publication bias for anxiety (P=0.11).

Investigators concluded that COVID-19 survivors face a significant risk of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders, highlighting the need for integrated mental health support and targeted interventions.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-05481-6