GZF Shows Inferior Prognostic Value Compared to hs-cTnT and LGE in Acute MI

The following is a summary of “Correlation of greyzone fibrosis compared to troponin T and late gadolinium enhancement with survival and ejection fraction in patients after acute myocardial infarction,” published in the September 2024 issue of Cardiology by Schmitt et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to measure grey zone fibrosis (GZF) after myocardial infarction (MI) and assess its association with MI-free survival and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement compared to high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T (hs-cTnT) and Late Gadolinium Enhancement (LGE).

They involved 176 patients who had experienced acute MI and undergone cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) before hospital discharge, followed by a second CMR on average 6 months later. The LGE was quantified in both examinations, a separate analysis of the GZF was conducted only in the follow-up CMR after resolution of the initial infarct edema, LVEF was measured in both CMR and, hs-cTnT levels were assessed at hospital admission, as well as 8, 16, 24, 48, and 72 h after coronary intervention. Telephone follow-ups were conducted annually for up to 8 years.

The results showed that LGE measurements correlated better with MI-free survival (Harrell’s C of 0.711 of LGE mass) than GZF (0.579 of GZF mass). Additionally, hs-cTnT outperformed GZF (Harrell’s C of 0.645). As an univariable predictor for MI-free survival, only hs-cTnT reached significance (P<0.05). Regarding improvements in ejection fraction, both hs-cTnT and LGE measurements showed an acceptable correlation with improvement in ejection fraction (P<0.05), while GZF measurements showed no correlation (P>0.5).

They concluded that in CMR, the assessment of GZF demonstrated an inferior P correlation than hs-cTnT and LGE after acute MI for the endpoint of MI-free survival. At the same time, GZF showed no correlation with the improvement of LVEF.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02536-w