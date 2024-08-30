Heat Exposure Boosts HSP70 and Anti-HSP70 Levels a Link to Kidney Injury

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “A longitudinal assessment of heat exposure and biomarkers of kidney function on heat shock protein 70 and antibodies among agricultural workers,” published in the August 2024 issue of Nephrology by Butler-Dawson et al.

Extreme heat affects millions globally, with outdoor workers especially vulnerable to high temperatures. Heat stress triggers the production of heat shock proteins (HSP) and antibodies (anti-HSP), which help the body handle high temperatures.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study and tracked how high temperature and humidity affect HSP70 and anti-HSP70 levels and the connection to kidney function in workers facing extreme heat and physical exertion.

They gathered temperature, humidity, and health data from 40 sugarcane workers at the start and end of a 6-month harvest. The mixed-effects models helped analyze how temperature affected HSP70 and anti-HSP70 levels and checked their link to kidney function throughout the harvest.

The results showed that temperatures were up by the end of the harvest, and workers had higher HSP70 and anti-HSP70 levels. Significant increases were seen with temperature indices and HSP70 levels. Higher maximum temperatures linked to HSP70 increases (β: 0.21, 95% CI: 0.09-0.33). Kidney function decline was tied to higher anti-HSP70 levels and more significant increases throughout the harvest.

Investigators concluded that heat exposure at work boosts HSP70 and anti-HSP70 levels, possibly linking rising anti-HSP70 antibodies to kidney damage. Further, HSP70 shows potential as a valuable marker for heat stress in at-risk groups.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03706-8