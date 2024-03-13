Heightened MND Incidence: A Population-Based Study

The following is a summary of “Increased incidence of motor neuron disease in Sweden: a population-based study during 2002–2021,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Imrell et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to track changes in the occurrence of motor neuron diseases (MND), particularly amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, across Sweden over the past two decades.

They gathered data from the Swedish National Patient Register regarding individuals diagnosed with MND from 2002 to 2021. They then analyzed it alongside group-level data for the entire Swedish population. Incidence rates were computed and showcased based on year, age, sex, and region.

The results showed a crude IR of 3.5–3.7 per 100,000 person-years in the early 2000s, which then rose to 4.0–4.6 (2008 onward). Age standardization to the starting year (2002) partially countered this increase. The incidence rate was higher among males than females and peaked within the 70 to 84 age bracket. Hints of a higher incidence rate in the northernmost parts of the country, though the distinction lacked statistical significance.

Investigators concluded that the incidence of MND in Sweden has risen to over 4 per 100,000 person-years, surpassing previous Swedish studies and other European countries. The cause of this increase remains unclear.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-024-12219-1