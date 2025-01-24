High Spectacle Independence With Clareon PanOptix Bilateral Implantation

Photo Credit: sdigital

The following is a summary of “Visual Outcomes and Quality of Vision After Bilateral Implantation of a Hydrophobic Acrylic Trifocal Intraocular Lens,” published in the January 2025 issue of Ophthalmology by Newsom et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate visual outcomes and quality of vision after bilateral implantation of a hydrophobic acrylic intraocular lens (IOL) in eyes targeted for emmetropia.

They implanted the Clareon PanOptix IOL bilaterally in subjects and performed evaluations at 1 and 3 months postoperatively. The endpoints assessed included binocular uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA) and corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA), intermediate visual acuity (UIVA and DCIVA at 60 cm), and near visual acuity (UNVA and DCNVA at 40 cm and 33 cm, respectively). Additional measures included the defocus curve, manifest refraction, and administration of the visual disturbance questionnaire (QUVID) and satisfaction questionnaire (IOLSAT).

The results showed that 24 subjects (48 eyes) completed the study. Postoperative binocular CDVA was −0.04 ± 0.08 logMAR, with DCIVA at 60 cm and DCNVA at 40 cm and 33 cm at −0.08 ± 0.10 logMAR, 0.01 ± 0.10 logMAR, and 0.04 ± 0.11 logMAR, respectively, UDVA was 0.02 ± 0.19 logMAR, with UIVA at 60 cm and UNVA at 40 cm and 33 cm of −0.08 ± 0.09 logMAR, 0.04 ± 0.12 logMAR, and 0.08 ± 0.15 logMAR, respectively. Spectacle independence was achieved by 100% at distance, 93% at intermediate, and 73% at near. About 9%, 12%, and 0% of subjects reported significant discomfort from halos, starbursts, and glare, respectively.

Investigators concluded the bilateral implantation with the Clareon PanOptix lens resulted in excellent visual outcomes, high spectacle independence, and a low bothersome dysphotopsia.

