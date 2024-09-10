Higher Donor−Recipient BMI Ratio Increases Mortality Risk in Heart Transplants

Photo Credit: whispers

The following is a summary of “Impact of Donor−Recipient BMI Ratio on Survival Outcomes of Heart Transplant Recipients: A Retrospective Analysis Study,” published in the September 2024 issue of Cardiology by Zhong et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how the BMI ratio between donors and recipients affects survival outcomes in individuals who have received heart transplants.

They analyzed 641 heart transplant patients who underwent surgery (September 2008 and June 2021). The BMI ratio (donor BMI divided by recipient BMI) was calculated for each patient. Kaplan−Meier survival analysis and Cox proportional hazards regression were performed to evaluate survival rates and determine the HR for mortality.

The results showed significant differences in donor age and donor−recipient height ratio between the BMI ratio groups. The BMI ratio ≥ 1 group had a higher mean donor age (37.27 ± 10.54 years) compared to the BMI ratio < 1 group (34.72 ± 11.82 years, P=0.008) and a slightly higher mean donor−recipient height ratio (1.02 ± 0.06 vs. 1.00 ± 0.05, P=0.002). The Kaplan−Meier survival analysis indicated that the survival rate in the BMI ratio ≥ 1 group was significantly lower than in the BMI ratio < 1 group. Cox multivariate analysis, adjusted for confounding factors, revealed an HR of 1.50 (95% CI: 1.08−2.09) for mortality in patients with a BMI ratio ≥ 1. No significant changes between the groups were observed in ICU stay, postoperative hospitalization days, or total mechanical ventilation time.

They concluded a higher donor−recipient BMI ratio was linked with a high risk of mortality in heart transplants.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/clc.70010