Hip Abductor Exercises to Improve Balance and Lower Limb Asymmetry in Women with MS

The following is a summary of “Effect of hip abductor strengthening exercises on lower limb strength asymmetry and balance in women with multiple sclerosis: A randomized controlled clinical trial,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by RostamiAnhar et al.

Muscle weakness and unbalanced movement in multiple sclerosis (MS), particularly affecting the hip abductors crucial for balance, can lead to asymmetry in leg strength.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the impact of hip abductor exercises on lower limb strength symmetry and balance in individuals with MS.

They conducted a clinical trial employing a pre-test-post-test design, where 40 women diagnosed with MS were purposefully chosen and randomly split into experimental and control groups. The experimental group engaged in hip abductor muscle strengthening exercises for 8 weeks, each lasting 30 minutes. The control group continued daily activities without intervention. Muscle strength of knee flexors and extensors, plantar flexors, and ankle dorsi-flexors was assessed using a dynamometer. The static and dynamic balance were measured with the stork test and timed get up and go test, respectively. Intergroup effects were analyzed using the ANCOVA test at a significance level 0.05.

The results showed a notable reduction in knee extensor (P=0.001) and flexor (P=0.001) muscle strength asymmetry in the experimental group. However, there was no significant difference in ankle dorsi-flexor (P=0.160) and plantar-flexor muscle (P=0.698) strength asymmetry. Significant enhancements were observed in static (P=0.001) and dynamic balance (P=0.001) in the experimental group.

Investigators found that hip abductor strengthening exercises improved symmetry in knee extensor and flexor strength and enhanced balance in people with MS.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00084-1/abstract