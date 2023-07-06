WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Hormone therapy (HT) use is associated with increased risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) among postmenopausal women, according to a review published online June 27 in Menopause.

Wafa A. Aldhaleei, M.B.B.Ch., M.P.H., from the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues conducted systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the association between ever or current menopause HT use and GERD. A DerSimonian and Laird random-effects model was used to pool studies published between 2008 and Aug. 31, 2022.

The researchers observed a significant direct association between estrogen use and GERD in the pooled analysis of five studies (adjusted odds ratio, 1.41), and between progestogen use and GERD in the pooled analysis of two studies (adjusted odds ratio, 1.39). There was also an association seen for use of combined HT with GERD (adjusted odds ratio, 1.16). Overall, the odds of GERD were increased in association with HT use (adjusted odds ratio, 1.29). Significant, high heterogeneity was seen as a result of the large number of pooled participants, differences in study design, geography, patient characteristics, and outcome assessment.

“Although additional research is needed, this study highlights the potential for the development of GERD symptoms with HT use,” Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director of the North American Menopause Society, said in a statement. “A review of risk factors for GERD and implementation of lifestyle strategies for prevention, such as smoking cessation, maintaining a healthy weight, and not lying down after a heavy meal, may be helpful to avoid GERD symptoms in menopausal women considering HT use.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

