Identification of Cardiovascular Event Risk Factors in Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members Prescribed NSAIDs

The following is a summary of “Identifying Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Events Among Active-Duty Service Members and Veterans Prescribed Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs),” published in the March 2024 issue of Pain by Forbes et al.

While commonly used for pain relief, Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) may increase cardiovascular risk, with the influence of patient and prescription factors remaining unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify patient characteristics and medication factors associated with increased cardiovascular risk in individuals taking NSAIDs.

They searched the DAVINCI database, involving active-duty service members and veterans with at least one NSAID pharmacy claim between fiscal years (FY) 2015 and (FY) 2020. Inclusion criteria included individuals aged 18 years or older who received a prescription for NSAIDs lasting at least seven days and lasting at least one month in total. Cases included those who experienced nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, or new-onset heart failure. Ten controls were chosen per case, and risk factors were determined through logistic regression modeling.

The results showed that age (45 to 75 and older), NSAID exposure within the initial 90 days, cerebrovascular disease, cardiomyopathy, and history of myocardial infarction were the primary risk factors. Cox-selectivity and dosage showed no significant association with cardiovascular events.

Investigators concluded age, initial NSAID use, and health conditions mattered more for heart risk than drug specifics, suggesting a future risk score.

Source: dovepress.com/identifying-risk-factors-for-cardiovascular-events-among-active-duty-s-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR