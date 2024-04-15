Identification of Critical Quality Metrics in MMS Through Nationwide Expert Consensus Process

The following is a summary of “Identifying critical quality metrics in Mohs Surgery: A national expert consensus process,” published in the April 2024 issue of Dermatology by Dodson, et al.

As healthcare transitions towards value-based models, there’s an increasing emphasis on evaluating outcomes and costs. For Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS), understanding the key factors contributing to excellence in patient care is crucial for defining and demonstrating service quality. For a study, researchers sought to develop and identify a comprehensive set of metrics in an initial effort to define excellence in MMS.

A modified Delphi process engaged Mohs surgeons to achieve consensus on metrics, while patient surveys were utilized to gather their perspectives.

About 24 metrics out of the original 66 met the final inclusion criteria, reflecting broad support from physicians for the initiative. Challenges included attrition bias during survey rounds and consensus meeting participation. Additionally, relying on expert consensus rather than evidence-based outcomes may limit the list of metrics.

In pursuing metrics that showcase MMS performance excellence, the study underscored the importance of engaging Mohs surgeons and patients in a data-driven approach. It also highlighted the potential for collaboration in defining excellence within the field of MMS.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)03287-5/abstract