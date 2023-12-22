Identifying Metabolic Liver Issues in IBD Patients

The following is a summary of “Identifying inflammatory bowel disease patients at risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease: usefulness of non-invasive steatosis predictive scores,” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Capela et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the effectiveness of non-invasive hepatic steatosis scores—MAFLD-S, FLI, HSI, and CPN-CD—in predicting MAFLD among IBD patients.

They conducted a cross-sectional study with consecutive adult IBD outpatients who underwent transient elastography (TE). Criteria for metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) were evaluated, defining hepatic steatosis (HS) by a controlled attenuation parameter (CAP) >248 dB/m via TE. The accuracy of MAFLD-S, FLI, HSI, and CPN-CD in predicting MAFLD was assessed using receiver-operating characteristic (AUROC) curves.

Out of 168 patients, 76 had a body mass index ≥25, 10 had type 2 diabetes mellitus, 53 had dyslipidemia, and 20 had arterial hypertension. Hepatic steatosis (HS) was found in 77 patients, with 65 meeting MAFLD criteria. MAFLD-S demonstrated outstanding predictive accuracy (AUROC 0.929 [95% CI, 0.888-0.971]), while FLI, HSI, and CPN-CD showed excellent discrimination in predicting MAFLD (AUROC 0.882 [95% CI, 0.830–0.934], 0.803 [95% CI, 0.736–0.871], and 0.822 [95% CI, 0.753–0.890] respectively).

MAFLD-S, FLI, HSI, and CPN-CD scores effectively detected MAFLD in IBD patients, aiding in identifying individuals who may benefit from assessments for hepatic steatosis and metabolic risk factors.

Source: bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-023-02988-w