SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Identifying Patients at Risk for Early Mortality After Lung Transplant in IPAH

Sep 20, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Girgis R, et al. Predictors of early mortality after lung transplantation for idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension. Pulm Circ. 2024;14(2):e12371. doi:10.1002/pul2.12371

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Reda E. Girgis, MD

    Photo Credit: LinkedIn

    Pulmonologist
    Corewell Health
    Michigan State University

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement