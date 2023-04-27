The following is a summary of “Determining the key performance indicators of human resource management of military hospital managers; a TOPSIS study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Primary Care by Fanaei, et al.

When it comes to military hospitals, effective human resource management is the key to sustained growth and rising standards of care. As a result, this study’s primary objective was to collect the distinctive indicators of military hospitals to understand better the human resource management practices of military hospital administrators. This cross-sectional study was performed by the TOPSIS method in the fall of 2021. A total of 20 senior military hospital managers were asked to rate the “importance” and “measurability” of a checklist of 20 human resource management performance metrics.

The indications were given weights using the Shannon entropy approach, and analysis and prioritization were performed using the BT-TOPSIS Solver program. About 20 indicators make up human resource management; the ones with the highest coefficients are the number of permanent staff in military hospitals, the percentage of contract labor costs in military hospitals, the staff satisfaction index in military hospitals, and the competitiveness rate of salaries in military hospitals relative to the national sector.

Human resource management and the effectiveness of an organization are closely linked. A firm’s long-term success is directly tied to its people resources, so HRM must prioritize its growth as professionals and individuals. Human resource management is an extremely touchy subject, and yet it is fundamental to any company’s success if it is to achieve its strategic goals. Since the indicators of the military sector and those of the civilian sector are different under the current circumstances, the Department of Military Health requires indicators unique to the military sector to assess the human resource management of the military hospital.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02007-7