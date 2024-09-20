IG-VTA Programming Maintains STN-DBS Efficacy While Reducing Hospital Stays

Photo Credit: Silver Place

The following is a summary of “Imaging-Guided subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation programming for Parkinson disease,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Aubignat et al.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is mainly employed as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD) with programming techniques.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to correlate the effectiveness and patient burden of conventional ring-mode programming (CP-RM) and image-guided volume of tissue activated (IG-VTA) programming for subthalamic nucleus (STN) DBS in Parkinson’s disease (PD).

They examined patients with PD who underwent STN-DBS between 2011 and 2014 (CP-RM group) and 2019 and 2021 (IG-VTA group). The preliminary result was a modification in the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale III (UPDRS III) score from preoperative OFF to postoperative ON state without medication at a 1-year follow-up. Secondary outcomes were hospital stay duration and programming sessions.

The results showed that in 26 patients (IG-VTA: n = 12, CP-RM: n = 14), both groups experienced similar improvements in UPDRS III scores (IG-VTA: 43.62, CP-RM: 41.29), and the IG-VTA group had more concise quick postoperative hospital stays and few hospitalizations after discharge.

They concluded that IG-VTA programming supported the clinical efficacy of STN-DBS over 1 year while reducing hospital stays and programming sessions

Source: neurology.org/doi/10.1212/CPJ.0000000000200326