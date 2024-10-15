Impact of Ambulatory Care on ED Visits for IA

Photo Credit: Drazen Zigic

The following is a summary of “Deciding to Attend the Emergency Department: Experiences of Patients With Inflammatory Arthritis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Pianarosa et al.

Patients with inflammatory arthritis (IA) often visit emergency departments when ambulatory care is inadequate.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe factors influencing emergency department visits by patients with IA and their experiences with ED care and postdischarge follow-up.

They used a mixed-methods approach to contextualize survey data from Alberta residents with IA and a recent ED visit.

The results showed 82 patients (63% aged 16-55 years, 48% female, 50% urban residents) with rheumatoid arthritis (48%), psoriatic arthritis (12%), spondyloarthritis (6%), or gout (34%) completed the survey. Presenting concerns included arthritis flare (37%), chest pain (15%), injury (12%), and infection (11%). Of all visits, 29% went directly to the ED, 35% first sought ambulatory care, and 32% returned for follow-up. In arthritis flare cases, patients knew rheumatology was contacted by the ED in only 9% of events. System challenges led to ED visits, with communication quality affecting patient experiences of ED care.

Investigators concluded that modifying rheumatology care models could have reduced avoidable ED visits and better met patient needs.

Source: jrheum.org/content/51/10/1015