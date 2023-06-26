The following is a summary of “Role of Bladder Emptying on Outcomes of Transurethral Resection of the Prostate,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Urology by Rubilotta, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of bladder emptying on outcomes in males undergoing transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP).

The prospective study included individuals who were candidates for TURP (January 2017-2018) and were followed up for three years. The assessment before the surgery and during the follow-up period consisted of the following: urinary flow (UF), simple post-void residual (S-PVR), post-void residual ratio (PVR-R), which is the ratio of post-void residual to bladder volume (BV: voided volume (VV) + post-void residual), bladder voiding efficiency (BE) which is the ratio between voided volume and bladder volume [(voided volume/total bladder capacity) × 100], and the IPSS. The patients were categorized based on S-PVR, PVR-R, and BVE.

A total of 100 patients with a mean age of 68.8 ± 8.7 years were recruited for the study. No severe complications, re-admissions, or blood transfusions were reported. At baseline, 38% of patients had S-PVR ≤ 50 mL, 62% had S-PVR ≤ 100 mL, and 25% had S-PVR >150 mL. There were no significant differences in maximum urinary flow rate (Qmax) and IPSS scores among the groups in both preoperative and postoperative evaluations. Each group significantly improved Qmax, IPSS score, S-PVR, PVR-R, and BVE after TURP (except for PVR in the group with the lowest preoperative S-PVR). When analyzing a preoperative S-PVR threshold of >100 mL, PVR-R significantly increased, and BVE significantly decreased after TURP. However, in cases with preoperative S-PVR >100 mL, there was a relevant but non-significant improvement in PVR-R and BVE after surgery.

Bladder emptying is only partially associated with outcomes following TURP and other preoperative parameters. Patients with a baseline S-PVR of less than 100 mL had a higher chance of greater recovery of bladder emptying after TURP.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00171-1/fulltext