Impact of BMI Variations on Mortality Among Geriatric Patients Undergoing PD

The following is a summary of “Relationship between body mass index changes and mortality in geriatric peritoneal dialysis patients: a case-control study,” published in the December 2024 issue of Nephrology by Bildacı et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is rising, with many patients aged over 65. Protein-energy loss during renal replacement therapy increases morbidity and mortality.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on geriatric patients with CKD undergoing renal replacement therapy (RRT). Protein-energy loss was linked to higher morbidity and mortality rates.

They conducted a retrospective, single-center study of 1,200 adult patients with peritoneal dialysis (PD) from 1998 to 2022, analyzing survival outcomes based on body mass index (BMI) changes in geriatric cases.

The results showed that reduced BMI after dialysis initiation significantly decreased survival (P = 0.01). This effect was independent of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, gender, residual renal function, and prior hemodialysis before peritoneal dialysis (HD before PD) (P = 0.04).

Investigators found that while BMI was not a perfect monitoring tool, regular follow-ups helped estimate prognoses in geriatric dialysis patients. They concluded that BMI changes significantly influenced survival outcomes in this group.

