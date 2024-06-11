Impact of Critical Care Nurses Writing Diaries for Adult Patients in ICU

The following is a summary of “Critical care nurses’ assessment of writing diaries for adult patients in the intensive care unit – A qualitative study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Critical Care by Gundersen et al.

Patients with critical illness struggle with memory loss, while nurse-written diaries offer a potential solution but raise questions about implementation.

Researchers started a retrospective study investigating how critical care nurses evaluate initiating and maintaining diaries for adult patients in the ICU.

They interviewed 14 critical care nurses from 4 hospitals to understand their perspectives on writing diaries for patients in the ICU. The interviews were analyzed using a rigorous method, and the findings were reported following established quality guidelines.

The result showed that nurses struggle to predict which patients would benefit most from diaries due to unpredictable health conditions. However, personalization of content and language remains crucial for diary effectiveness. Balancing the time investment with patient benefit is essential. Collaboration and unit-wide recognition of the diaries’ value is key to the successful implementation.

Investigators concluded that critical care nurses balance the challenges of rapidly changing patient conditions with the importance of personalized diaries, informed by colleagues and unit culture.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1036731424000523