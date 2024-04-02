Impact of Early Preventive Calcium and Phosphorus Supplementation on MBD in Premature Infants

The following is a summary of “Effect of Early Preventive Supplementation with Calcium and Phosphorus on Metabolic Bone Disease in Premature Infants,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Xu et al.

This study aimed to investigate the impact of early preventive calcium and phosphorus supplementation on metabolic bone disease in preterm infants. A retrospective analysis was conducted on 234 preterm infants hospitalized between January 2018 and December 2020. Among them, 132 infants did not receive prophylactic supplementation and received supplementation only upon diagnosis of hypocalcemia or hypophosphatemia, while 102 infants received early preventive supplementation. Serum levels of calcium, phosphorus, alkaline phosphatase, 25-hydroxyvitamin D, calcitonin, and parathyroid hormone were compared between the two groups at different time points, along with growth indicators at six months of age.

Additionally, the incidence of metabolic bone disease and fractures was compared between the groups. Results revealed that among the 234 preterm infants, 12 (5.13%) were diagnosed with metabolic bone disease, with a significantly lower incidence in the prophylactic supplementation group compared to the nonprophylactic group (1.96% vs. 7.58%). Furthermore, fractures occurred exclusively in infants from the nonprophylactic group. Infants receiving prophylactic supplementation exhibited higher serum phosphorus and 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and lower alkaline phosphatase and parathyroid hormone levels. Moreover, they demonstrated better growth indicators and bone density values compared to those without prophylactic supplementation.

In conclusion, early preventive supplementation with calcium and phosphorus effectively improves calcium and phosphorus metabolism, reduces the incidence of metabolic bone disease and fractures, and supports better growth outcomes in premature infants. These findings underscore the potential clinical significance of prophylactic supplementation in this vulnerable population and warrant further dissemination and utilization in clinical practice.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04654-w