Impact of Mobile Internet Management on Postoperative Care for Prostate Cancer

The following is a summary of “Application of mobile internet management in the continuing care of patients after radical prostatectomy,” published in the December 2024 issue of Urology by Peng et al.

Prostate cancer often requires surgery, with postoperative complications affecting quality of life (QoL). Mobile internet health management offers a promising post-discharge care solution.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to evaluate the effectiveness of mobile internet health management in postoperative care for prostate cancer.

They conducted a study from September 2020 to September 2021 with 112 patients with prostate cancer, dividing them into 2 groups of 56 for standard or mobile internet-based care. Assessments at 3 and 6 months post-intervention evaluated disease knowledge, psychological status (SAS/SDS), self-care (ESCA), and QoL (SF-36).

The results showed significant improvements in disease knowledge (P < 0.05) over time, between groups, and in their interaction. Mastery scores increased at 3 and 6 months (P < 0.05). The intervention group had significantly lower scores on the SDS and SAS scales (P < 0.05). Self-care capabilities improved, with more pronounced gains in the intervention group (P < 0.05). QoL scores, including social function, mental health, vitality, role emotional, bodily pain, role physical, physical function, and general health, were higher in the intervention group (P < 0.05).

Investigators found that mobile internet management improved postoperative care for patients with prostate cancer, enhancing disease knowledge, psychological well-being, self-care, and QoL, supporting further research on its long-term benefits.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-024-83303-9