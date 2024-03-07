Impact of Patient Portal Engagement on PVSA Completion

The following is a summary of “Patient Portal Engagement Affects Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis Completion,” published in the February 2024 issue of Urology by Schultis et al.

The objective of this study was to investigate factors influencing the completion of post-vasectomy semen analysis (PVSA) among men who underwent telehealth pre-vasectomy counseling. Telehealth consultations for vasectomy counseling have become increasingly prevalent, with prior research indicating a preference for this mode of consultation among men. Completion of PVSA is crucial for confirming sterilization post-procedure. A total of 371 men aged 19 and above who underwent telehealth pre-vasectomy counseling with a single physician and subsequently received an in-office vasectomy were included in the analysis.

Demographic data, including age, relationship status, and distance from the clinic, were extracted from electronic medical records (EMR). Patient engagement with electronic pre-procedure instructions was assessed, with the primary outcome being PVSA completion. Results indicated that 45.6% of men completed PVSA. Interestingly, there was no significant difference in PVSA completion between individuals who accessed their electronic instructions before the vasectomy and those who did not. However, patients who communicated with the clinic at least once post-consultation were significantly more likely to complete PVSA, with 62% of those who messaged the clinic completing the test compared to 41% who did not (p=0.0009).

These findings underscore the importance of patient engagement with healthcare providers via patient portals, suggesting that higher engagement levels correlate with increased PVSA completion rates. Understanding the factors influencing patient compliance with PVSA allows healthcare professionals to develop targeted interventions to ensure safe and successful outcomes following vasectomy procedures.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429524000219